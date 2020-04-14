Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $33.59 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. Ardor has a market cap of $33.59 million and $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005648 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001873 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

