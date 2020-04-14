Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 725.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 3,812,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

