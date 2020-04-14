Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Aqua America alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aqua America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTR traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 707,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.