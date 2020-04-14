Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,557. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

