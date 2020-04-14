Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of APVO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

