Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.91. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

