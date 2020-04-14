Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.25. 32,636,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

