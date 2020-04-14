Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

Apple stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,636,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

