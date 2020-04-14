Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,636,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average of $272.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

