Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.54, approximately 45,616 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,488,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

