Aphria (TSE:APHA) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Aphria (TSE:APHA) has been assigned a C$8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Aphria stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.07. 4,557,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,450. Aphria has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.03.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

