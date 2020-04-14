Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.75. 160,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

