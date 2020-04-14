ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

