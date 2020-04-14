Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

FINS opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

In other Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst news, insider Michael Fierman bought 15,151 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $191,963.17. Also, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 3,000 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.

