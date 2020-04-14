Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

