Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get Andersons alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ANDE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,037. The firm has a market cap of $596.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 313,804 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 241,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Andersons by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 83,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.