Analyzing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.45% 15.20% 1.76% FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Financial and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. Given FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 4.23 $87.05 million $3.38 12.67 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

