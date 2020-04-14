Analyzing Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) and IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) and IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intec Pharma and IMMURON LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma N/A -128.48% -89.39% IMMURON LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intec Pharma and IMMURON LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($1.09) -0.20 IMMURON LTD/S $1.71 million 4.19 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

IMMURON LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Intec Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Intec Pharma has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMMURON LTD/S has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intec Pharma and IMMURON LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intec Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00 IMMURON LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intec Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,879.63%. Given Intec Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intec Pharma is more favorable than IMMURON LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of IMMURON LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Intec Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IMMURON LTD/S beats Intec Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various indications, including low back pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

IMMURON LTD/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. The company markets Travelan for the prevention of travelers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is also developing IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. The company has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop a vaccine for a form of dysentery; and US Naval Medical Research Center to test the reactivity and therapeutic effectiveness of Travelan against Campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Carlton, Australia.

