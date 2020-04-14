Analyzing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (NYSE:PCFO)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.22, suggesting a potential upside of 90.42%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 7.70 $41.84 million $0.63 18.52 Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

