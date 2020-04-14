Analyzing Axcella Health (AXLA) and The Competition

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axcella Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Axcella Health alerts:

This table compares Axcella Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

This table compares Axcella Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$59.04 million -0.96 Axcella Health Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.45

Axcella Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axcella Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1307 3889 7877 358 2.54

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 543.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcella Health competitors beat Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.