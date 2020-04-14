Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Price Target at €54.16

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($62.98).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

VNA traded down €0.33 ($0.38) on Thursday, reaching €45.16 ($52.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,558,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

