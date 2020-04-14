Analysts Set Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Price Target at $6.83

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOSL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Fossil Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Chiasson bought 22,200 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,941 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

