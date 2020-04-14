Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Target Price at $18.43

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

