Analysts Set $90.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $57.00 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

