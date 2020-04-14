Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:

4/13/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales declined for three months in a row in February 2020, thanks to low demand. The company’s earnings per share guidance for 2020 is $8.50-$10.00. The mid-point indicates a decline of 16% from 2019. Low demand and dealers reducing inventory owing to the ongoing global uncertainty, will impact sales. Caterpillar is taking steps to cut production to match demand and focusing on cost control. Infrastructure demand in North America will aid growth in the Construction segment. However, mining customers remain cautious with their spending, which is likely to impact the Resource Industries segment’s sales. The coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices will weigh on its performance this year. Nevertheless, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will fuel growth.”

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

