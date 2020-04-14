Analysts Expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.