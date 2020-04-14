Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,115. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

