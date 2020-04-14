Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. Culp posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Culp by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Culp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Culp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 66,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Culp has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

