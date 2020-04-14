Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Bridge Bancorp posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 153,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BDGE traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $410.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

