Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post $17.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $63.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $80.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,957. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

