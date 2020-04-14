Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.38). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

