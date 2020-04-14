Analysts Anticipate McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $99.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

MGRC traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.