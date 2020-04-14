Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.66 Million

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $475.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the highest is $484.80 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $435.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.