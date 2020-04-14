Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.66 Million

Brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $475.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the highest is $484.80 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $435.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

