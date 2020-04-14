Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.37. Delphi Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 499,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 100,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.