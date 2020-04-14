Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $23.22.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.