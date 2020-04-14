AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Hits Market Capitalization of $31,273.01

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $31,273.01 and $379.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

