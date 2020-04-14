Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Down 2.1%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 10,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 424,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.34%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

