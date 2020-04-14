Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 1,301,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,815. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chintu Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 over the last ninety days. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 295,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.