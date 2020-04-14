Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.27. 2,129,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

