Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.80. 3,028,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

