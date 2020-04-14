Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,853. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

