American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 879,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,892. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

