American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. American Software makes up approximately 2.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $478.93 million, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.39.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.