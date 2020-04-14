American River Bankshares (AMRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. On average, analysts expect American River Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,965. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

