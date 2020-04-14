American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOT.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC set a C$3.00 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.35. 341,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,815. The company has a market cap of $181.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

