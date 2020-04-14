Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,638,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $126.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,168.87. 6,694,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,852.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.