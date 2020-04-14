Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

MO traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 564,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

