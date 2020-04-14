Altagas Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.
ALA stock opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.86.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altagas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
