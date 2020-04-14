Altagas Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

ALA stock opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.86.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.90.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

