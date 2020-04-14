Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $54.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.23. 2,655,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.62. The company has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

