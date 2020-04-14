Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. 1,928,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,214.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.62. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

